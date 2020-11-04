ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said they are expecting protests Wednesday night in the city following the election.
As of noon on Wednesday, the results of the presidential race had not been called in North Carolina.
Police issued a statement on social media reminding demonstrators that anyone who harms a person or someone's property, blocks streets, or trespasses will face prosecution.
Below is the full statement:
The Asheville Police Department (APD) is anticipating protest events this evening. We support and respect an individual’s constitutional right to exercise free speech in a peaceful manner. APD has and will continue to work with event organizers.
In order to maintain the safety of everyone in our community, we would like to remind everyone that causing harm or injury to persons or property, blocking streets and intersections, and trespassing are illegal offenses and can result in arrest. We will stand by for anyone who may need assistance.
Demonstrations, parades and marches, unless permitted otherwise, are prohibited to block streets or intersections, or obstruct the flow of traffic (NCGS § 14-277.2) (Code 1965, § 25-4). Demonstrators are asked to stay on the sidewalks and abide by all traffic rules.
North Carolina law prohibits the possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons at parades or demonstrations on public property (NCGS § 14-277.2) (Ord. No. 2299, § 2, 6-25-96).
Entering private property without the property owner’s permission, or remaining on private property after the property owner asks that you leave, is trespassing (NCGS § 14-159.11-13).
