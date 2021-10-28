ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A woman's body was found while officers were completing a check of a vacant business, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department said on Wednesday, officers went to the business located at 675 Patton Avenue just before 4 p.m. There they found the body of woman not identified at this time.
Detectives said they are working with the Office of the State Medical Examiner to further investigate.
If you or anyone you knows has information on what happened, please call 828-252-1110.
MORE NC NEWS: Buncombe County extends indoor mask requirement for another month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.