ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say they have identified the naked man that is accused of breaking into several homes on Sunday assaulting residents of the homes.
According to a release from the Asheville Police Department, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old James Cody Pickard. Police go on to say Pickard is 5'6 and 155 pound with brown hair, brown eyes, a brown beard, and a tattoo on his upper right arm.
APD says that Pickard may be driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta.
Police also say Pickard has more than 20 open warrants and was previously charged with breaking and entering and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to text TIP2APD to 847411 or call Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
