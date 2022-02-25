ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department identified the man who was found dead on Thursday afternoon.
The department said around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, officers responded to a call for service related to a death the stairwell of an apartment building on South French Broad Avenue.
We're told officials said his death was likely due to a fetanyl overdose. However, lab results are pending.
The man found dead was described to be 25-35 years old. He has a tattoo of a crown on his right wrist and a tattoo of a dagger piercing a heart on his left forearm.
MORE NEWS: Judge denies bond for driver charged in hit-and-run in Taylors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.