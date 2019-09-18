Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after more than 25 cars have reported having their tires slashed.
According to police, on Thursday, September 12, officers responded to a call on Maxwell Street after receiving three reports of cars with slashed tires.
Police say while investigating, multiple calls came in about similar vandalism. Officers say in all, 29 vehicles in the area had slashed tires and multiple vehicles had scratches on the paint as well.
Police say at this time the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
