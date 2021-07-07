ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said that one person was shot in the leg after an argument took place in the parking lot of a crowded business along Airport Rd. Wednesday morning.
The victim sustained critical, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers said that the suspect left the area in a vehicle before police could arrive.
Police said that they were able to locate one shell casing and one bullet in the parking lot.
Anyone with information on this incident can text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also call Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
