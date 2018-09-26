Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police tell us that Tuesday night around 11:41 p.m. officers were conducting a foot patrol on Bartlett Street when they heard several gunshots.
Officers responded to the area of the gunshots and located a vehicle with two victims suffering from gunshot wounds near 100 Bartlett Street.
Deputies say Brandie Sherelle Angel, a 27-year-old female from Asheville, died on scene.
A second victim was transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers with the APD are still investigating.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department a 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.