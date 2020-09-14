Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday, the Asheville Police Department says they responded to three separate shooting incidents all involving occupied buildings.
Police say the first shooting happened at a Waffle House restaurant along Smokey Park Highway. Officers say around 2 a.m. a shot was fired into the business from the parking lot. Both employees and customers were inside at the time of the shooting.
The second shooting happened around noon. Police say a home on Whispering Pines Drive in south Asheville was struck by a bullet in this incident. Officers arrived to find that a bullet had been fired into the home through an exterior wall.
Finally around 2:30 p.m., police say another home was struck by several bullets, this time on West Chapel Road in south Asheville. Officers arrived to find that several bullets struck an exterior wall of the home and hit items within the kitchen. A canvass of the neighborhood revealed that gunshots had been heard during the early morning hours by a nearby resident.
According to police, the incidents are not believed to be linked, and luckily no one reported any injuries in any of the shootings.
Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
Since January 1, 2020 the Asheville Police Department has responded to 421 calls for service for gun discharges and gunshot wounds. In addition, there have been 31 victims who have been shot in the City of Asheville during the same time period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.