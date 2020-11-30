ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they have identified a victim who died following a shooting over the weekend.
It was on Satuday morning that Asheville police initially responded to a homicide on Gay Street.
Police say that they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Montford Baseball Field around 8:30 Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and died after succumbing to those wounds shortly after he was taken to the hospital.
APD on scene of a homicide on Gay St. One person deceased. Investigation ongoing. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @WSPA7 @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/kS48tiVDEK— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) November 28, 2020
On Monday, police say the victim was identified as a 17-year-old male, but due to his age his name would not be released.
Police say at this time the investigation is ongoing and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section have identified person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
