ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said they are investigating a death in the downtown area Thursday.
Police said a body was found on Central Avenue near the I-240 bridge.
Police believe the cause of death was likely overdose.
The surrounding area was shut down to drivers while police investigated, but the area re-opened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.
