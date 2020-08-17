ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called to Bartlett Street around 2:50 a.m. and found the victim, who was then transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers determined that a fight had occurred between a group of individuals near the bus stop at the corner of Bartlett Street and Ora Street. They said one person of interest has been identified, and detectives are working to identify additional parties involved in the incident.
If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
Since January 1, 2020 the Asheville Police Department said they have investigated 39 cases in which victims have been stabbed.
