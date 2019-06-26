ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police are investigating after two people were found dead at a motel earlier this month.
Police said the deaths occurred at the Best Western on Tunnel Road.
Police reports state Jacob Galloway, 28, of Troy, NC, and James Landreth, 39, of Southern Pines, NC, were found deceased in a room at the motel on June 9.
Police said Tuesday the deaths are still under investigation.
Investigators are awaiting the final autopsy reports from the Medical Examiner's Office and toxicology reports.
Police said both reports may take several months to receive.
