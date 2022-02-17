ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are investigating after shots were fired outside an apartment on Wednesday.
Officers said a suspect fired a handgun at a black Jeep in front of Pisgah View Apartments.
No one was hurt, but investigators say they found 11 shell casings in the grass in front of one of the buildings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
