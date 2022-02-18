Asheville, NC (Feb. 18, 2022) - Asheville Police say they are investigating after a suspect broke into a restaurant and stole money from the cash register.
According to police, officers were called to the Apollo Flame Bistro on Hendersonville Road on the morning of February 13 to investigate the B&E.
Officers say the found that the door had been broken, the area behind the register was extremely disheveled, and the business had been ransacked.
Camera footage showed the suspect breaking into the restaurant early Sunday morning. The suspect is described as a white man with a gray hat, gray beard, wearing a flannel shirt and dark gloves.
If anyone has any information about this case, contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can be sent anonymously using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
