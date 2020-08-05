Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they're investigating following a shooting Tuesday night.
According to officers, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Haywood Road.
Police say initial reports were of individuals suffering from gunshot wounds but when they arrived on scene, they found two victims, both uninjured.
According to the victims, a man approached their vehicle and began shooting. Police say they located multiple shell casings in the parking lot near the car.
Detectives say they have developed a person of interest and are continuing to investigate at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (828) 252-1110.
