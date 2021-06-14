ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning near Hilliard Ave.
According to a release, a man told police he was sleeping in his car along Hilliard Ave. with the windows down when a suspect pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car.
The victim claims that the suspect then drove off in his car, according to police.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to text TIP2APD to 847411 or call Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
