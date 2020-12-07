Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after multiple residents at an apartment complex on Deaverview Road reported hearing gunshots early Saturday morning.
According to police, around 6:45 a.m., a resident heard two or three gunshots and a man yelling in the parking lot next to his home. Police say at this time, a second person called 911 and reported the shots being fired.
Police say they arrived on scene and did not find anyone injured or any property that had been damaged, but say they were able to develop information for a person of interest in the incident.
At this time, the case in still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110.
