ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police are investigating the death of an infant and mother after they were gunned down at their home in June. The mother, who was pregnant at the time, testified in the ongoing trial of a man accused of killing another pregnant woman, Nathan Dixon.
District Attorney Todd Williams confirmed that the mother, Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, testified at the trial against Nathaniel Dixon, who is accused of killing Candace Pickens and shooting her 3-year-old son in an Asheville park in May 2016. Pickens was pregnant at the time of her death. Her unborn baby did not survive.
In September, police officers were made aware of the death of Simuel's baby K'syon Finley.
The recent death of K'syon has been connected to the shooting at Deaverview. Police are actively investigating.
No suspects have been named yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.
RELATED:
DA: Pregnant woman killed in Asheville shooting testified in ongoing trial of man accused of killing another pregnant woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.