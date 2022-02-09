ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officers are investigating an accidental shooting involving a five-year-old child, according to Asheville police.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning.
According to police, the parents took their child to the nearby Asheville Fire Department Station 8 off of Tunnel Road at around 8 a.m.
Firefighters provided basic life support and Buncombe County EMS took the child to Mission Hospital for treatment. They say the child was listed in critical, but stable conditions.
Detectives and forensic technicians are investigating the incident.
Asheville Police partners with Project ChildSafe to provide a gun safety kit, including a cable-style gun lock at no-cost to encourage firearm safety.
Information about the Project ChildSafe can be found here https://projectchildsafe.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.