Asheville Police issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for a missing 80 year old woman.
According to police Wanda Crisp suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
She was last seen Thursday on Riceville Road wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and black slip on shoes.
She is 5'2" weighing 120 pounds with short, grey hair and brown eyes.
If you see her call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or 911.
