Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating after a juvenile was found shot five times Tuesday night.
According to officers, around 8 p.m. police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Scott Street.
When they arrived on scene, police discovered a juvenile who had been shot multiple times. Police say officers and medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the juvenile.
We're told fortunately it appears all their injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say an investigation determined a fight began in Walton Street Park which led to the victim being chased to Scott Street where they were shot.
Officers and detectives have identified a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information on the incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
