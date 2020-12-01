Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Asheville community can now share anonymous tips with police officers using a new crime-fighting tool.
Police say residents can download the new TIP2APD app.
The app allows residents to make anonymous tips and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation. In addition, the app will allow residents to receive alerts about crime activity in their city.
The application is available for free download for both iPhone and Android users via the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store by searching “AshevillePD”.
“When we work in partnership with our community, we can really make a difference. We hope this is a way people feel like they can access us directly with concerns they have in their neighborhoods, while remaining completely anonymous,” said Chief David Zack. “We are trying to do our best to enhance the quality of life for everyone in Asheville whenever we have the opportunity to do so.”
