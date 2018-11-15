Thursday, the Asheville Police Department announced they have safely located a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Kevin Logan went missing Tuesday in the area of West Asheville. Police said he may be trying to travel to Henderson County.

Kevin is 6'2" tall and approximately 155 pounds. He has bleached blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Asheville Police appreciate the public's help in locating Kevin.

Kevin was the second missing teen Asheville police asked for help locating on Wednesday.