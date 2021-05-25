ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that Stacy Finch has been safely located
According to police, Finch was last seen along Biltmore Ave. near downtown Asheville at about 4:00 Tuesday morning.
MORE NEWS: US will make 'significant contributions' to rebuilding Gaza, Blinken says in first stop of Mideast tour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.