ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say Camie Humphrey who went missing October 20 has been found and is safe.
Police said Camie Humphrey was last seen on October 20 around 11 p.m. at the Noble Kava Bar on Biltmore Avenue. Humphrey was wearing a black skirt or dress, black knee-high stockings and black high top combat boots.
Humphrey is 5'9" tall, 125 pounds, and has blonde/sandy shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
