ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is trying to locate a hit-and-run suspect who was identified after he left a gun and drugs near the scene.
According to Asheville PD, around 7:45 a.m. on May 21, officers responded to a report of a hit and run at the intersection of Marcellus Street and US 25. Witnesses saw the suspect run from his vehicle and hide a bag near 160 Broadway Street.
APD said officers found a bag containing a .45 caliber handgun, 2 ounces of Crack Cocaine, and 49.5 Oxycodone pills. After investigating, the suspect was identified as Jayleen Marquse Boston.
Police said Boston has open warrants for the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of a schedule II controlled substance
- Hit and run leave scene property damage
- Driving while license revoked
- No operators license
Asheville PD described Boston as a 28-year-old male, who is 5'8" and weighs 209 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.
