ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said it is looking for information after deputies find a car shot at 14 times.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Deaverview Road just after 1 a.m. on July 24. Upon arrival, officers found a car with 14 bullet holes in it caused from a possible .223 rifle. No shell casings were found and no one was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
MORE NEWS: UofSC releases COVID-19 guidelines for fall 2021 semester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.