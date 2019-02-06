Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are looking for a suspect they say discharged a firearm inside Mission Hospital.
Police say on Tuesday they arrived at the hospital around 7:19 p.m. and after investigating discovered that the discharge was accidental. According to officers, no one was injured as a result of the incident.
The Asheville Police Department has secured warrants on Aaron Lee Rogers of Arden, for possession of a firearm by felon, discharging a firearm in the city limits, carrying a concealed weapon and damage to real property.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers to contact the APD at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
