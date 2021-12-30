ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect with open warrants for robbery and assault.
Mark Anthony Aiken, 21, has open warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Aiken is described as six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a red tank on his right arm and a Tar Heels symbol on his left arm.
If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: 3 charged, 1 still wanted after man found dead in yard of Upstate home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.