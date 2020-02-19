Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are looking for the owners of an adult Siberian Husky who they say bit someone in the area of Gashes Creek Road on Tuesday.
According to officers, the victim and another person were sitting on their porch, sharing a plate of food when the dog approached.
The dog attempted to get the food when the victim pulled the plate away and the dog bit them.
According to police, the dog had a white coat and blue eyes.
If the owner of the dog is not located the victim will be required to receive the rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
If anyone knows the identity of the dog's owner, they are asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
