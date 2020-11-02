Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for a suspect they say robbed a Dunkin Donuts on Hendersonville Road Friday afternoon.
According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant around 4:30 p.m. and demanded money from the employees stating he was armed with a handgun.
Deputies say the suspect was wearing a blue toboggan, black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue gym shorts. Officers say he fled toward Springside Road on foot. None of the employees were injured during the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
