ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help finding a woman reported missing by her family on Feb. 11.
Kay Michelle Burns, 53, was last known in the are of Jordan Street, according to police. She is said to have access to a 2020 Kia Soul.
Burns is described as five foot nine.
We're told her family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1100.
MORE NEWS: Restaurant on Woodruff Road closing after 15 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.