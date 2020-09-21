Asehville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are looking for a man they say robbed a Family Dollar on Haywood Road early Friday morning.
According to officers, the suspect entered the store on September 18 around 8:30 a.m.
Police say employees reported the suspect walked up to the counter, began arguing with an employee at the register then brandished a firearm while demanding items.
Police say the suspect fled the store by traveling west across Haywood Road. No one was harmed in the incident.
Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a green hat, a blue and white surgical mask, a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and denim pants.
If anyone has information concerning the identity of the man, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.
More news: Anderson County opens 4 satellite locations for absentee voting in November's general election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.