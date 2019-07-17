ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man who they say is connected to a recent string of burglaries at local businesses.
According to a press release, officers were in the Montford Community when they saw a car run a stop sign. When they found the vehicle a short time later, it had been abandoned.
Officers soon located Mr. Travis Shaqwann Fair, 29, of Asheville walking in the area. After a brief foot pursuit, Fair was taken into custody without further incident.
Fair was wanted on several charges. They include:
- Warrant served for Felony Breaking and Entering x3
- Warrant served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x2
- Warrant served for Felony Attempted Breaking and Entering
- Warrant served for Possession of Burglary Tools
- Warrant served for Safecracking
- OFA served for Felony Breaking and Entering x5
- OFA served for Larceny after Breaking and Entering x5
- OFA served for Conspire to Break/Enter/Commit Felony Larceny
- OFA served for Driving While License Revoked
- OFA served for Injury to Personal Property
- OFA served for Civil Non-Support
- OFA served for Failure to Secure Passenger Under 16
- Charged with Misdemeanor Flee to Elude Arrest
- Charged with Resisting Public Officer
- Fugitive Warrant Served from Tennessee
- Fugitive Warrant Served from South Carolina
Police say more charges are pending.
