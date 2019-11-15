ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On November 14, Asheville Police completed a significant drug investigation with an arrest, according to a press release.
Police arrested 30-year old Jerick Tyree Campbell, following the long term drug investigation. Campbell was taken into custody without any incident.
Campbell was charged with the following:
- Breaking or Entering
- Injury to Real Property
- Felony Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
- 2 counts of Felony Probation Violation
- Fail to Heed Light or Siren
- Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle
- Driving While License Revoked Not Impaired
- Reckless Driving to Endanger
- 2 counts of Failure to Stop at Stop SIgn or Flashing Red Light
- 3 counts of Sell Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Heroin
- 2 counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin
MORE NEWS - Trump associate Roger Stone found guilty on all counts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.