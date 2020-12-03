Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville said man accused of climbing into a drive-thru window at a McDonalds in order to attack an employee and who was also wanted for a shooting in which a person was shot multiple times, has been arrested on the other side of the country.
Police say the McDonald's incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on November 6, at the McDonald's restaurant located at 950 Patton Avenue.
Police say the suspect left his vehicle and climbed into the drive-thru window to initiate the attack. Officers tell us the employee defended themselves with a pocketknife, stabbing the attacker in the chest.
Despite his injury, police tell us the suspect was able to flee the scene. We're told his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Later, officers identified 28-year-old, Ron Markece Logan, of Asheville as the suspect.
On Thursday, police revealed that Logan had been arrested in Aurora, Colorado by agents with the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals in Colorado.
Logan will be held there until he can be extradited back to North Carolina to face the charges in Asheville.
