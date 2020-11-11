Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Wednesday.
According to police, around 3 a.m. officers received a call of a person being shot along Granada Street in west Asheville.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they discovered a 31-year-old man that had been shot numerous times. Officers began providing medical care for the victim until paramedics arrived.
We're told the victim was transported to the hospital where is he currently in critical condition.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Section are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.
