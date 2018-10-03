ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since May has been found safe.
Mierra Arrington was reported missing on Wednesday by her mother. She was found in Wilmington, NC.
She was previously believed to be with Sereta Smith and Obadiah Jabbar. Smith is a 40-year-old woman who stands at 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Jabbar is a 33-year-old man who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
