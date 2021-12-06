ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are looking for information on an armed robbery that took place Sunday night on Watauga Street.
We're told officers spoke with the victim of the armed robbery around 9:40 p.m. The victim said three men approached him as he was going to his car. The men then put two guns to the victim's head, took his keys and drove off.
The victim said the three men were apart of a group of five or six in total, according to the department. One suspect was described as smaller and possibly a teen. Another one was taller and older, wearing a gray hoodie.
Police said the stolen car is a brown 2012 Honda Civic with a N.C. plate number JHS5607. The front driver's wheel has a scrape, and there is a South Erwin parking pass in the back windshield. There is also a Lander University magnet on the back of the car.
The department mentioned the suspects seem to have attempted another armed robbery in the same area just minutes before, but were unsuccessful.
If you or anyone you know has information on this armed robbery, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
