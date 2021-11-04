ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need help finding 16-year-old last seen on Tuesday in the Maple Avenue area.
Navaeh Lance is described as five foot three and weighs roughly 180 pounds with long black hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left back shoulder of "CC".
Police said she is likely wearing several bracelets and necklaces, bright red crocs, and carrying a Jansport backpack that is blue with red and white print on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.
