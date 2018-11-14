The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old boy.
Police said Kevin Logan was last seen Tuesday in the area of West Asheville. Police said he may be trying to travel to Henderson County.
Kevin is 6'2" tall and approximately 155 pounds. He has bleached blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
Kevin is the second missing teen Asheville police asked for help locating on Wednesday.
Asheville Police are trying to locate missing teen Dalarion Searles.
