ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding someone who fired gunshots in a local neighborhood.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, officers went to the Governors View and Pinehurst Road area around 10:15 p.m. because of gunshots, according to the department. Officers found 13 nine-millimeter shell casings.
Police said no one was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 828-252-1110.
