ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who committed a robbery on a shopper in a wheelchair Saturday afternoon.
Police went to the 1600 block of Hendersonville around 4:19 p.m. to investigate a robbery, according to the department. There the victim informed police that when he left the store in his wheelchair, a man offered to help him with his belongings to the parking lot. He then said that once they were outside, the man grabbed his fanny pack containing money and personal items and ran away.
We're told the victim then told police that he tried following the man in his wheelchair, but the suspect said he had a weapon and that he better leave him alone.
Officers said they were unable to locate the thief who is described to be in his 30s and at the time crime, was wearing a black/green jacket, green hoodie underneath and black sweatpants. He is considered armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 828-252-1110.
