Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance to identify a suspect involved in seven armed robberies of convenience stores between November 28, 2018 and last night.
Police say the most recent incident occurred January 2 around 10:44 p.m. at the BP located on Patton Avenue.
Asheville police are also working with the Woodfin Police Department to investigate a similar incident occurring in this time frame in their jurisdiction.
The suspect in each of these incidents is described as a male, 6'0' - 6'1" tall with a slender build.
In the majority of these incidents the suspect is wearing a dark mask, a dark colored Nike sweatshirt, and either a red or gray pair of Nike tennis shoes. In each incident the suspect displayed a dark colored handgun.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect or additional information regarding these incidents they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
