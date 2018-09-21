Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are searching for missing juvenile, Emma Sanchez.
Police say Emma was last seen September 16 headed north on New Leicester Highway wearing a black shirt with gray pants and a black backpack.
She is still believed to be in the West Asheville area, and may be in the company of an 18-year-old male.
Emma Sanchez is described as 17 years of age, 5'2" and 144 pounds.
Police ask if you have information on the whereabouts of Emma Sanchez to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
