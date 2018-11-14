Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are trying to locate missing teen Dalarion Searles.
Police say Searles was last seen on November 5 at 133 Livingston Street. Police say Searles could be possibly staying at Hillcrest Apartments.
He's described as 16-years-old, 6'0" tall and approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dalarion Searles they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
