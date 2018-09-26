ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a missing man.
Police said Hubert Henry Williams was last seen on September 24.
Williams, 59, frequently visits the area of downtown near the transit station and the Hot Spot on Asheland Avenue.
Williams is approximately 5'6" tall and weighs 135 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a black and yellow Batman t-shirt, a brown checkered dress jacket, jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
