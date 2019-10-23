ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a dog that bit a person on Sunday.
It happened at Mod Pizza on Merrimon Avenue around 2 p.m. and involved a large, gray pit bull.
Police said Wednesday if the owner is not located within the next 24 hours the victim will be required to receive rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
The owner is described as a man with black or dark brown hair who is approximately 40 years old.
Anyeone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
Police also gave these instructions for anyone bitten by a dog:
- Get as much information as reasonably possible about both the owner and the dog(s).
- Full name, phone number, address and physical description of the dog owner.
- Full description and rabies tag information (tag number and issuer) of the dog(s).
- Report the bite to the local Animal Services Division. In Asheville, contact (828) 252-1110. An Animal Services Officer will respond. This may initially be done by phone.
- After any bite a dog will be placed on a 10-day quarantine. Oftentimes this quarantine occurs at home, with the owner.
- If an owner cannot be located within 72 hours after a bite the victim should start the post-exposure rabies series, per Health Department protocol.
