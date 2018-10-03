ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is has asked for help tracking down a missing 17-year-old boy.
Police said Austen Allen Wright was last seen on September 26 around midnight in the area of Alexander Drive.
Austen is 6'0" and 175 pounds. He has long brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He could possibly be in the Sandy Mush or Swannanoa area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
