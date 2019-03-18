ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Police said Leigh Anna Stewart, 36, was last seen on March 10 in East Asheville.
Stewart was last seen wearing a tan, long knit sweater, jeans, and black/pink Nike tennis shoes. She carries a small, rose gold pocketbook. She is 5’5” tall, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said Stewart may be heading toward Rutherfordton or Chesnee.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
